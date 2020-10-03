185,000 tools recalled after cutting people. The gearbox might be installed upside down

Mini-cultivators are supposed to stir loose soil, not slash skin. But Stihl’s BF-KM Mini-Cultivator attachments have shown the ability to do both, which is why Stihl recalled 180,000 of them.

The exact problem, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: “The gearbox could have mistakenly been installed upside down by the STIHL dealer causing the tines to rotate backwards toward the operator, posing a laceration hazard to the user.”

And Stihl knows about the backward rotation happening 12 times and users being sliced six times.

“The axle is above the drive tube when the locating lug for coupling to the powerhead is facing up,” the notice says. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers a mini-cultivator used with STIHL KombiMotor KM model powerheads. Customers should find an authorized Stihl dealer for a free inspection and, if necessary, a free reassembly.

Those with questions should email Stihl at stihlrecall@stihl.us or call the company at 800-233-4729, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.