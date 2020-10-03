Home & Garden
185,000 tools recalled after cutting people. The gearbox might be installed upside down
Mini-cultivators are supposed to stir loose soil, not slash skin. But Stihl’s BF-KM Mini-Cultivator attachments have shown the ability to do both, which is why Stihl recalled 180,000 of them.
The exact problem, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: “The gearbox could have mistakenly been installed upside down by the STIHL dealer causing the tines to rotate backwards toward the operator, posing a laceration hazard to the user.”
And Stihl knows about the backward rotation happening 12 times and users being sliced six times.
This covers a mini-cultivator used with STIHL KombiMotor KM model powerheads. Customers should find an authorized Stihl dealer for a free inspection and, if necessary, a free reassembly.
Those with questions should email Stihl at stihlrecall@stihl.us or call the company at 800-233-4729, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.
