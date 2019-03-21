A portable generator might be a fire hazard. That’s why 200,000 have been recalled

A properly used generator shouldn’t be a fire hazard. But a few models of Honda generators can be, which is why 200,000 have been recalled.
The exact problem with models EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The portable generator can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing fire and burn hazards.”
Honda has received 19 reports of fuel leaking from that valve, but claims no injuries.
This covers models EU2200iTA, EU2200iTA1 and EU2200iTA2 with serial Nos. EAMT-100001 to EAMT-1260796; and model EB2200iTA with serial Nos. EAJT-100001 to EAJT-1005474. Various brick-and-mortar and online businesses sold them for $1,100 to $1,300 from February 2018 until last month.
Honda wants consumers to call an authorized Honda Power Equipment service business to get a free repair. They’re not officially offering refunds or exchanges, but that’s “officially.” Fuss makers’ mileage may vary.
For questions, call American Honda at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
