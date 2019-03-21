A portable generator might be a fire hazard. That’s why 200,000 have been recalled

The National Garden Bureau has proclaimed 2019 as The Year of the Salvia. I would be the first to proclaim a hearty AMEN! Then I started thinking that for The Garden Guy every year is the year of the salvia. Then I went into despair thinking what if I had a year without salvia? It would be like the old "Hee Haw" TV show song, "Gloom Despair and Agony on Me, Deep Dark Depression Excessive Misery."