Carnival unveils design for its new Terminal F at PortMiami coming in 2022

Carnival Corporation unveiled the design plans for its upcoming renovation and expansion of Terminal F at PortMiami in September. The Miami-based firm Berenblum Busch Architects is designing the terminal. Carnival Corporation

Now every cruise company wants a glassy ship terminal at PortMiami, and Carnival Corporation is no exception.

The Miami-based cruise company unveiled planned designs for its renovation and expansion of Terminal F as Miami-Dade commissioners voted to approve the $195 million terminal deal last month. Carnival’s new Terminal F will be designed by local firm Berenblum Busch Architects.

The renderings show a new white canopy structure atop a sleek floor-to-ceiling window building with LED lights illuminating the company’s signature red and blue colors. The terminal will be large enough to accommodate Carnival’s largest ship, part of the Excel class, currently in the works.

“The design intends to create a unique sense of place using innovative structural and canvas material for the canopies. This achieves a visual relationship with the existing tensile and canopy roofs of Terminal F,” said Gustavo Berenblum, founding principal of Berenblum Busch Architects.

The expansion will make Carnival’s PortMiami terminal the company’s largest in North America. Carnival said it expects to complete the renovation and expansion by October 2022. As part of its deal with Miami-Dade County, Carnival committed to keep ships at Terminal F for 20 years. The company will continue to use terminals D and E as well.

Several other cruise companies have inked terminal projects this year, meaning there is no end in sight for PortMiami construction. Norwegian Cruise Line expects to finish its terminal by the end of this year. Virgin Voyages said its terminal will be completed in 2021, and MSC Cruises said its new terminal will be done in 2022. Royal Caribbean was the trendsetter with its new PortMiami terminal completed last year.

The city skyline from the MacArthur Causeway will look a whole lot different come 2022.

“That drive, along the MacArthur Causeway, seeing all of those cruise ships lined up in a row, will become one of the most identifiable Miami images,” said Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald at a commission meeting on the deals last month.