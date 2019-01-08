Tourism & Cruises

Two new ships on the way for Norwegian’s Oceania Cruises fleet

By Taylor Dolven

January 08, 2019 11:43 AM

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Tuesday that it has ordered two new cruise ships for delivery in 2022 and 2025.

The new ships will be part of Oceania Cruises’ new Allure class and will hold around 1,200 passengers. Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri will build the ships, priced at more than $650 million each.

“This new class of ships will further elevate the already best-in-class guest experience at Oceania Cruises and meaningfully strengthen demand from both new and loyal returning guests,” said Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio in a statement to financial website Seeking Alpha.

The ship order comes after an announcement last year that Norwegian would be spending $100 million through 2020 to renovate Oceania’s four Regatta-Class ships. Those renovations include design transformations from Miami-based design Studio DADO. Oceania is Norwegian Holding’s premium line; it also owns contemporary line Norwegian Cruise Line and luxury line Regent.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Encore, will launch in Miami in November 2019. The 4,000-passenger Encore will have the largest go-kart race track at sea. It will be based at the line’s new cruise terminal at Port Miami, also due for completion in November 2019.

