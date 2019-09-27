Real Estate News
Major League Baseball’s Manny Machado buys Coral Gables estate for $11.3 million
Hialeah native and Major League Baseball superstar Manny Machado is doubling down on his 305 roots.
The San Diego Padres shortstop and third baseman has paid $11.3 million for a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom waterfront estate inside the ultra-exclusive Tahiti Beach community in Coral Gables.
Machado, who signed a record-setting 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres in February, scooped up the property for a little more than half of its original asking price of $22 million, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the news.
The sellers, James and Marja Paulina Margolis, listed the property in 2016. The couple originally purchased the home for $1.1 million in 1990, according to property records.
Yvette Rivero of Rockway Realty represented Machado in the purchase. Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers.
