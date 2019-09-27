Major League Baseball’s Manny Machado buys Coral Gables estate for $11.3 million

MLB superstar Manny Machado has paid $11.3 million for this waterfront estate in the exclusive Coral Gables community of Tahiti Island. Douglas Elliman

Hialeah native and Major League Baseball superstar Manny Machado is doubling down on his 305 roots.

The San Diego Padres shortstop and third baseman has paid $11.3 million for a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom waterfront estate inside the ultra-exclusive Tahiti Beach community in Coral Gables.

Machado, who signed a record-setting 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres in February, scooped up the property for a little more than half of its original asking price of $22 million, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the news.

The sellers, James and Marja Paulina Margolis, listed the property in 2016. The couple originally purchased the home for $1.1 million in 1990, according to property records.

Yvette Rivero of Rockway Realty represented Machado in the purchase. Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers.