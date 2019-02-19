Hialeah native Manny Machado agrees to biggest free-agent contract in history, report says

A Hialeah native is now the recipient of the largest free-agent deal in MLB history.
Manny Machado, who was born in Hialeah and committed to Florida International before heading straight to the MLB draft out of high school, agreed to a contract with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, ESPN reported. His deal, as reported by MLB.com, is for 10 years and $300 million, the largest ever for a free agent in American professional sports.
Machado, who was drafted out of Brito by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 3 pick of the 2010 MLB draft, was traded by the Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through the 2018 season as he sat on the brink of free agency. The league-wide expectation was for Machado to earn one of the biggest contracts in Major League history. Despite a fallow free-agent market, Machado still managed to land a historic contract from the Padres.
The 26-year-old’s new contract is surpassed only by Giancarlo Stanton’s 13-year, $325-million contract extension with the Miami Marlins. Machado passes Alex Rodriguez, another Miami-Dade County native, who signed a 10-year, $275-million deal with the New York Yankees in 2008 after he opted out of the final three years of a prior deal with the Yankees.
This deal for Machado, who plays both third base and shortstop, also includes an opt out for the final five years, Yahoo Sports reported.
There’s a chance Machado’s deal won’t be the largest ever for a free agent for long, though. Bryce Harper is still a free agent after a fourth straight All-Star Game appearance for the Washington Nationals last year. The 26-year-old outfielder turned down a contract extension from the Nationals worth $300 million and expects to find a deal to exceed it in free agency, although he’s also been a victim of a quiet free-agent market.
