Looks like Kim and Kanye took a pass on a Miami Beach condo

Hey, Bahamas ... looks like Kim and Kanye are yours to deal with now.
According to TMZ, the pop couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reconsidered their purchase of a condo at the Faena House on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.
The gossip site said the pair want something more “private and secluded” and could be looking at places in the Bahamas “and other tropical destinations” instead.
Page Six also reported that the deal is off, saying that Kardashian made the call and urged her husband to “pull out of the purchase” of what was allegedly a Christmas gift from him to her. The newspaper also said West blamed media “leaks” for the decision but noted that West had arrived with an entourage and film crew to document the deal.
In December, the West-Kardashian clan put down a deposit on a four-bedroom, 5-1/2 bath, 6,246-square-foot apartment with a wraparound balcony that once belonged to businessman Alex Blavatnik.
At the time, the reported selling price of $14 million was disputed by a spokesperson for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the listing agency for the property.
Given the pull-out, Kimye will still forfeit their deposit, TMZ said, a figure the site says amounts to $600,000.
The Miami Herald left voice and email messages with the real estate group but have not received a response.
