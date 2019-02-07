Real Estate News

Looks like Kim and Kanye took a pass on a Miami Beach condo

By Howard Cohen

February 07, 2019 11:49 AM

Kim Kardashian takes a selfie while riding with husband Kanye West in a classic car in Havana in 2016. The couple were considering buying a condo in Miami Beach in 2019 but apparently have other ideas.
Kim Kardashian takes a selfie while riding with husband Kanye West in a classic car in Havana in 2016. The couple were considering buying a condo in Miami Beach in 2019 but apparently have other ideas. Desmond Boylan AP
Kim Kardashian takes a selfie while riding with husband Kanye West in a classic car in Havana in 2016. The couple were considering buying a condo in Miami Beach in 2019 but apparently have other ideas. Desmond Boylan AP

Hey, Bahamas ... looks like Kim and Kanye are yours to deal with now.

According to TMZ, the pop couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reconsidered their purchase of a condo at the Faena House on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

The gossip site said the pair want something more “private and secluded” and could be looking at places in the Bahamas “and other tropical destinations” instead.

Page Six also reported that the deal is off, saying that Kardashian made the call and urged her husband to “pull out of the purchase” of what was allegedly a Christmas gift from him to her. The newspaper also said West blamed media “leaks” for the decision but noted that West had arrived with an entourage and film crew to document the deal.

Read Next

real-estate-news

So that’s what Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were really doing in Miami in December



In December, the West-Kardashian clan put down a deposit on a four-bedroom, 5-1/2 bath, 6,246-square-foot apartment with a wraparound balcony that once belonged to businessman Alex Blavatnik.

DSC_5820 C.jpg
One of the bedrooms at the Faena House condo Kanye West and Kim Kardashian put a deposit on to purchase.
Douglas Elliman Douglas Elliman Real Estate

At the time, the reported selling price of $14 million was disputed by a spokesperson for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the listing agency for the property.

Given the pull-out, Kimye will still forfeit their deposit, TMZ said, a figure the site says amounts to $600,000.

The Miami Herald left voice and email messages with the real estate group but have not received a response.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  