Real Estate News

So that’s what Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were really doing in Miami in December

By Howard Cohen

December 28, 2018 10:19 AM

In this handout photo provided by Forum Photos, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the Travis Scott Astroworld Tour at The Forum on December 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
In this handout photo provided by Forum Photos, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the Travis Scott Astroworld Tour at The Forum on December 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Rich Fury Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by Forum Photos, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the Travis Scott Astroworld Tour at The Forum on December 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Rich Fury Getty Images

Does Kanye West want a rematch against that snarky talking tree at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden?

Who knows? But the rapper and producer, along with tabloid fixture wife Kim Kardashian, were apparently both doing more in Miami earlier this month than partying.

We know that West spent some time beatboxing with Archie, the “Wise Talking” 130-year-old Archimedes tree, at the illuminated garden event at Fairchild. The couple attended a slew of Art Basel parties and shows. West performed at the XXXTentacion posthumous album release party, and visited pal DJ Khaled’s soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Kanye West beatboxed at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens' exhibit The Nightgarden on December 10. He live tweeted amid the tropical flowers and fauna.

By

Now we hear West and Kardashian are about to have a more permanent place to stay in Miami.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six columnist Emily Smith, the power couple have “quietly bought a $14 million dollar apartment” in the 18-story beachfront tower, Faena House, at 3315 Collins Ave. in mid-Miami Beach.

The paper said Kim ‘n’ Kanye are playing hush-hush, but word is they picked up a unit that once belonged to businessman Alex Blavatnik. He’s the brother of energy billionaire Len Blavatnik who was developer Alan Faena’s financial backer for the condo tower project, one of a number of redesigned buildings in the mid-Beach area that has come to be known as “the Faena District”.

The Real Deal Miami noted that Alex Blavatnik bought the unit in 2015 for $11.55 million. He previously owned another apartment in the building — a four bedroom, 4,730-square-foot condo — which he sold for $13 million in December 2017.

IMG_Travel_Miami_Faena_D_4_1_VJCP19O3_L352918284.JPG
In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 photo, Faena Forum, left, and Faena House, right, are shown in the Mid-Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach, Florida.
Lynne Sladky AP

As for Fairchild’s NightGarden, the presentation is so popular the Coral Gables institution extended its fun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  