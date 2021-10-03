Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 4, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BANKING

Kristy Amaro has been promoted to chief diversity and inclusion officer at Amerant Bancorp in Miami. She joined the company in 2006, and most recently served as people and organizational development manager. Before joining Amerant, she was a public school teacher and worked in the luxury hotel industry.

HOSPITALITY

Dianna Thomsen has been named director of spa and retail at Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada. Before joining Cheeca Lodge, she was spa director at Plus One Health Management in Blackhawk, CO.

LAW

Monica Lopez-Rodriguez, former director of capital markets for Royal Caribbean Group in Miami, has joined Greenberg Traurig in Miami as of counsel. She will enhance the firm’s financial regulatory and compliance, Latin America and corporate practices.

Ronald Roth has been named a partner in the Miami office of Kelley Kronenberg. He will focus his practice on first- and third-party insurance defense litigation. Before joining the firm, he spent most of his career litigating state and federal court insurance defense lawsuits.

Ian Bacheikov has been named chair of the alcohol beverage sector team of Akerman in Miami. Bacheikov will focus his practice on the laws governing alcoholic beverages. He has been a partner at the law firm since 2019.

MORTGAGE INDUSTRY

Christopher Cash has been named senior vice president, national operations at Hamilton Home Loans in Sunrise. He was senior vice president of strategic business development at KBHS Home Loans in Texas.

NONPROFIT

The Everglades Foundation has named Julie Rosenfeld director of leadership gifts. Before joining the Foundation, she was director of major and planned gifts at Ransom Everglades School.

REAL ESTATE

Gerardo Gato has been named executive vice president of finance at RKW Residential in Miami. Before joining RKW, he was the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Monument Capital Management.

TECHNOLOGY

Tanya Acevedo has been named as Miami Dade College’s vice president for information technology and chief information officer. She was chief technology officer for Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby Airports in Houston, TX.

David Mesas has been named director of sales, multicultural for NYIAX, an advertising contract exchange. He will be based in Miami. He most recently served as vice president, business development and multicultural sales at Claritas.

