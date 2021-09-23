Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 20, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ACCOUNTING

Seth Siegel, a managing partner in Grant Thornton’s South Florida practice, has been elected to chief executive officer of the firm. He also was the firm’s Florida Audit practice leader from 2012 to 2019, with operational responsibility for all of the firm’s offices in Florida.

BANKING

BankUnited has Brian Morris as senior vice president to lead its healthcare banking team. He will be based at the Miami Lakes corporate headquarters. Before joining BankUnited, he was senior managing director with CapitalOne Bank in Atlanta.

HEALTH

Judy Frum has been named chief operating officer at Broward Health Medical Center and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale. She held the same position at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

HOSPITALITY

Tom Lasher-Walker has joined the Ariete Hospitality Group in Miami as director of beverage and operations. He is a seasoned bartender, mixologist, operations pro and published author. Before joining AHG, he worked at MILA and the Fontainebleau Resort, both on Miami Beach.

REAL ESTATE

Carlos E. Gonzalez has been promoted to chief investment officer, and Thiago Caixeta has been named chief financial officer, at AHS Residential in Miami. Gonzalez was chief financial officer of the firm. Caixeta was finance director at MRV in Miami.

TECHNOLOGY

Adam Ciperski has been named vice president of customer success at ThoughtSpot. He will work from the firm’s Miami office. Before joining ThoughtSpot, he was director of customer success at Teradata in Miami.

Digital Realty Company, a global provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center services has named Frank Sancho as global senior director in Miami. He was senior adviser, cloud security and automation at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

