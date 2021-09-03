Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Aug. 23, 2021

HOSPITALITY





Danny Williams, managing director at Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach, will now oversee all affiliated resort entertainment operations, including the North Miami-based entertainment complex, Dezerland Park. Before joining the firm, he was a consultant for Island Hospitality Advisors in Orlando. Previously, he was regional vice president of resort operations at Bluegreen Vacations.

LAW

Ronald Lacayo has been named a partner at Kelley Kronenberg in Miami. He focuses his practice on commercial first party property insurance defense. He was an associate attorney at Fields Howell in Miami.

Pamela England Rogers has joined Berger Singerman in Miami as director of talent acquisition. Before joining the firm, she worked for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families. She started her career as a prosecutor in Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Haber Law in Miami has promoted Rebecca N. Casamayor from senior associate to partner in the firm. She started her career at the firm and focuses on complex business and commercial litigation, appeals, and community association law.

MEDIA

Romina Rosado has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager for Hispanic streaming at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in Miami. She was executive vice president, entertainment and content strategy.

MEDICAL

Robert J. Rothrock has joins Baptist Health’s Miami Neuroscience Institute as neurosurgical director of spinal oncology. He has specialized interest and training in surgical and radiation-based treatment of spinal tumors. He joins the institute from Mount Sinai Neurosurgery Residency in New York City and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.