Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Aug. 2, 2021

CONSTRUCTION

Lorimar Martinez has been named director of Plaza Homes, a division of Plaza Construction in Miami. She was a project manager. Maria Molina has been named vice president of people & culture at Plaza Construction. She was corporate director of human resources.

GAMING

Andrew Saunders has been named vice president of entertainment for Seminole Gaming, in Hollywood, responsible for live entertainment programming at Seminole Gaming venues throughout Florida. He was director of booking for Los Angeles’ Venue Coalition.

LAW

Miami-based litigation firm Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine has named Ryan J. Bollman as its newest partner. He has been an associate for three years, focusing his practice on complex commercial litigation and trust and estate litigation. Before joining Kluger Kaplan in 2018, he was an associate at Wargo French, in Miami.

Todd B. Zarin has joined Stearns Weaver Miller’s Miami office as a shareholder in the corporate group. He was general counsel and chief compliance officer at Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt in New York.

MEDIA





Donny Hudson has been promoted to executive vice president of local media for radio/TV and digital for all Spanish Broadcasting System markets. He will retain his role as general manager at SBS in Miami. Before joining SBS, he was executive vice president of sales for America CV Network/ America TeVe.

TECHNOLOGY

Nordis Technologies in Coral Springs has named Ravi Baskaran chief financial officer. The company has also named Wendy Poe as vice president of client success. Baskaran held finance, accounting and financial planning and analysis management positions at Humana Inc. He also served as senior finance manager for University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine. Poe was a consultant to Nordis. Before that, she was chief customer officer and senior vice president of club services, travel sales and owner communications at Bluegreen Vacations.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.