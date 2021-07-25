Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of July 26, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BANKING

Joaquin Guerrero has been promoted to assistant vice president/senior business development officer at Centennial Bank in Miami. He was portfolio manager. Maggie Papelian-Gonzalez has joined the bank as a portfolio manager. She was vice president/commercial lender with Valley National Bank for 12 years.

FOOD

Ashley Mady has joined IT’SUGAR, a Fort Lauderdale-based specialty candy retailer, as vice president of brand development. She was head of brand development at Basic Fun!, a toy company in Boca Raton. The company also has promoted Chris Lindstedt to assistant vice president of merchandising. She joined IT’SUGAR in 2013 and quickly rose through the ranks of the company having served as a buyer and senior buyer.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

Matthew Adler has joined ZOM Living in Fort Lauderdale as senior vice president of finance. He was the chief investment officer at Mast Capital in Miami.

LAW

José Ferrer has joined Mark Migdal & Hayden in Miami as a partner. He specializes in international litigation and arbitration. He was an equity partner at Bilzin Sumberg in Miami.

