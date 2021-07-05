Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of July 5, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BANKING

Amerant Bank has named Christine Esteve as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Before joining Amerant, she was Vice President of Performance Marketing at Carnival Cruise Line in Miami.

Veronica Birch Flores has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer at First National Bank of South Miami. She was the bank’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

HOSPITALITY

Hilton Miami Dadeland Hotel in Kendall has named Ana Isaza as Director of Sales and Marketing. Previously, she was a Senior Sales Manager for Hilton Aventura Miami. Prior to that, she was a Senior Sales Manager at Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon.

LAW

William “Bill” Seitz has been promoted to a named shareholder of the firm formerly known as Mase Mebane. The firm will now be Mase Mebane Seitz. He has been with the firm for more than seven years and focuses his practice on complex business litigation.

MEDIA

Long-time Miami Herald journalist Jane Wooldridge has been promoted to the newly created role of Senior Director for Journalism Sustainability and Partnerships, with a focus on grants and philanthropic funding. Previously, she was Business Editor. Another Herald veteran, Alex Mena, has been promoted to Deputy Managing Editor-Digital; previously he was Sports Editor. John Devine has been promoted from Deputy Sports Editor to Sports Editor.

MEDICAL

Leah A. Carpenter has been named Chief Operating Officer at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood. She was CEO of Memorial Hospital West and will oversee all six Memorial-branded hospitals, including Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Before that, she was a nurse and an administrator.

REAL ESTATE

Eric Levy has been named Vice President of Asset Management for Codina Partners in Miami. Before joining Codina Partners, he held the same position at Ivy Realty Services.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.