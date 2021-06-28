Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of June 28, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

HOSPITALITY

Freddy Hernandez has been named director of marketing, communications & e-Commerce at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Before joining the Biltmore, he led marketing initiatives for South Florida luxury hotels, including the Nobu Eden Roc Miami Beach and the Fairmont Turnberry Isle.

LAW

Sarah Anne Lobel has been promoted to partner at Hickey Law Firm in Miami. She joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2016 and focuses on litigation and personal injury cases. Before joining the firm, she spent six years as an assistant state attorney, the last three in the elite gang unit.

MEDIA

Albert Rodriguez has been promoted to president of Spanish Broadcasting System in Miami. He will retain his current title of chief operating officer. He succeeds Raúl Alarcón, who has served in that capacity since 1985 and who will continue as chairman and chief executive officer.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Julie Katz has rejoined Nicklaus Children’s Health System in Miami as executive director of community relations and corporate responsibility. She first joined Nicklaus in 2012 as director of annual giving at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation. Most recently, she was vice president of mission resources for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

TECHNOLOGY

Coral Gables-based 8base has hired Timothy Myers as chief technology officer. Before joining 8base, he aligned and improved the technology design, delivery, support and operations for JPMorgan Chase and Optum Health.

TRAVEL

David Black has been named president of Sky-Tours USA in Miami, a subsidiary of Sky-tours International. He was senior director of sales at Karimsa hotels and resorts. Before that, he was director of sales for Resorts World Bimini.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.