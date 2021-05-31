Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 31, 2021

rising arrow on staircase, increasing business Getty Images/iStockphoto

BANKING

City National Bank of Florida in Miami has named Steve Hayworth as executive for private banking, wealth management and residential banking. He was vice chairman at Seaside National Bank & Trust. John Paradisi has been named chief strategy officer. He was managing director and chief growth officer at CIT Group. Bradley Pitts has been named chief clients officer. He was at The Oaken Group where he served as founder.

EDUCATION

Florida International University has named Agatha Caraballo director of the newly launched Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership at the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs (SIPA). She was an associate teaching professor and assistant chair for the Department of Public Policy and Administration at SIPA. She also directs a leadership studies certificate program at FIU and is affiliate faculty in the African and African Diaspora Studies Program.

LAW

Ambar Diaz has been named partner and chair of the Cuba Practice Group at SMGQ Law in Coral Gables. Previously, she had her own law practice. She also has worked as an associate at Houck, Hamilton & Anderson in Miami.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Alex Jones has been named senior property manager at Native Management in Fort Lauderdale. He was general manager at RKW Residential in Miami.

Sean McNamara has joined JLL’s property management group as a director of national accounts on the client relations management team. He is based in Miami. Before joining JLL, he was a senior vice president with The John Buck Company.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.