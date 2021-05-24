Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 24, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

HOSPITALITY

Jessica Sanchez has been named director of spa at The St. Regis Bal Harbour resort. She will oversee all spa operations for the Remède Spa. She was assistant spa director at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove.

INSURANCE

Akin Ayodele, former linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, has joined Sapoznik Insurance in North Miami as a business development executive. Before joining Sapoznik, he was managing partner at Eagle Rock Wealth Management in New Jersey.

LAW

Lori Brown has rejoined Littler law firm as office managing shareholder in Miami and as a member of the firm’s management committee. She was chief executive officer of ComplianceHR (CHR), a joint venture of Littler and Neota Logic, following her original tenure at Littler from 2003 to 2011. CHR has named Kimball Norup as CEO. He is the company’s chief marketing officer.

Jennifer Christianson has joined Lash & Goldberg in Miami as its newest partner. She will focus her practice on complex commercial litigation, healthcare litigation and providing operational and regulatory advice to clients. Before joining the firm, she was a partner at Tache, Bronis, Christianson and Descalzo in Miami.

Trial lawyer Carlos A. Fabano has been named a partner at the Miami office of Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel. He will focus his practice on medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, automobile and trucking accidents, crane and aerial platform accidents and construction site accidents. Previously he was Of Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig in Miami. Paula Ferris-Richardson, also a trial lawyer, has joined the firm’s Miami office as a partner. Before joining the firm, she was an assistant state attorney with the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida (Miami-Dade County).

David S. Weinstein has joined the Miami office of Jones Walker as a partner in the litigation practice group on the corporate compliance and white collar defense team. He served more than nine years as an assistant state attorney in the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office and 11 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

