Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 17, 2021

CO-WORKING CENTERS

Roxette Miranda has been named managing director of The Lab Miami in Wynwood. Before joining the firm, she was Florida chapter director at Founder Institute, and a partner at 305 Works.

HEALTHCARE

Kal Gajraj has joined NationsBenefits in Plantation as communications director. He was executive director of the Peter London Global Dance Company in Miami. Before that, he led marketing and public relations for Florida Grand Opera.

Vedner Guerrier has been promoted to chief executive officer at Memorial Hospital Miramar. He has been with Memorial Healthcare System for 20 years.

Janina Kowalski has been named digital marketing analytics lead at Conviva Care Centers in Miami. Before joining the company, she was marketing director at Delphi Health Group. Jennifer Fleites also has joined Conviva as associate director of product marketing. Before joining Conviva, she was regional marketing manager for Heineken USA in Florida.

LAW

Enrique Conde has joined Holland & Knight in Miami as a partner in the corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and securities and Latin America practice groups. He was a partner in the legal department of SoftBank Group International and deputy general counsel of SoftBank Latam Fund.

Carla I. Garcia has joined Stearns Weaver Miller’s Miami office as a shareholder in the real estate group. She will focus her practice on commercial transactions and lending. Before joining the firm, she worked as in-house counsel at City National Bank of Florida and Total Bank.

Shawn Wolf has joined Bilzin Sumberg in Miami as a partner. He focuses his practice on international and domestic tax strategies, estate planning and corporate matters. He was co-managing partner at Packman Neuwahl Rosenberg.

