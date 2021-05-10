Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 10, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AUTOMOTIVE

Eric Gebhard has been promoted to interim chief financial officer, group vice president and treasurer at JM Family Enterprises in Deerfield Beach. He joined JM Family in 1997, and most recently served as vice president and treasurer.

BANKING

Daniel Krasna has joined Ocean Bank in Miami as vice president, factoring business development officer. He was vice president at Sallyport Commercial Finance, a Texas-based firm.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Ryan Goggins has been named vice president of acquisitions, leasing and marketing at Sunbeam Properties in Miramar. He joins Sunbeam from Colliers International, where he was director of office and industrial services.

EDUCATION

Monica E. Cardella has been named director of the School of Universal Computing, Construction and Engineering Education at Florida International University’s College of Engineering and Computing. She will officially join FIU in fall 2021. She now serves as a professor of engineering education at Purdue University.

HOSPITALITY

Jose G. Rodriguez has been named director of operations at Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach. He was director of operations and human resources for One Hospitality LLC in Miami.

LAW

Duane L. Pinnock has joined Baker Donelson as a shareholder in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office focusing on fiduciary and probate litigation. He was with Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk in Palm Beach Gardens.

Adam A. Schwartzbaum has been promoted to partner at Coral Gables-based The Moskowitz Law Firm, where he will lead the firm’s state and federal appellate practice. He has been with the firm since 2015. Before joining the firm, he was an associate at White & Case.

MEDIA

Federico Garza has been named senior vice president of research strategy and insights at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in Miami. He was executive vice president of research and insights at iHeartmedia Inc.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties.