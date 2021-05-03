Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of May 3, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

EDUCATION

Michael Mominey has been named associate vice president of advancement while maintaining his duties as director of athletics at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale. He joined NSU 21 years ago and served in various leadership positions, including head baseball coach.

Ismare Monreal has been named to the Miami Dade College (MDC) District Board of Trustees. She is acting vice president and dean of students at Johnson and Wales University and has more than 21 years of experience as a higher education administrator. Before that, she was a senior legislative assistant at the Florida House of Representatives.

MARKETING

FINN Partners has promoted Beth Davis to vice president and head of Florida operations. She joined FINN Partners in 2018 and was associate vice president responsible for the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. Before joining FINN Partners, she led the West Palm Beach office for Moore Communications Group.

MEDICAL

Moises Lustgarten has joined Baptist Health’s Spine Center at Miami Neuroscience Institute as the director of pain management. He was the medical director and founder of The Center for Pain Management of South Florida.

Marc L. Napp has been named senior vice president and chief medical officer at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood. He was the deputy chief medical officer at Mount Sinai Health System in New York and leader of its system-wide emergency management program.

Lindsay A. Mendiola was named chief financial officer at KIDZ Medical, a pediatric healthcare organization, based at the corporate office in Coral Gables. She was assistant vice president for operations, and before that, assistant vice president for clinical enterprise operations, at Baptist Hospital.

NONPROFIT

Grace Ugalde-Wolpert has been named chief development officer at FLITE Center (Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training & Education Center), a resource center for those aging out of the foster care system. She was the director of special initiatives at United Way of Miami-Dade.

REAL ESTATE

Jacky Sasson has been named director of land acquisition at EDEN Living in Miami. He was land acquisition manager at D.R. Horton affiliate Forestar Group.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.