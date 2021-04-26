Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 26, 2021

BANKING

Amerant Bank has named Orlando “Orly” Garcia as national retail sales director of Amerant Mortgage in Miami, a joint venture between Amerant Bank and a team of real estate experts. Before joining the firm, he was senior vice president and regional sales director at Fifth Third mortgage.

DESIGN

Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) has named Jennifer L. Moran as vice president of leasing. Before joining DCOTA, she worked for JLL at Galleria Mall. Before that, she leased and managed more than 26 properties, including owning her own brokerage firm.

LAW

Coral Gables litigation attorney Pedro E. Hernandez, a partner with the U.S. law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson, has been named co-leader of the firm’s global insurance services practice group. He also serves as a member of the firm’s executive committee.

Brickell-based boutique litigation firm Mark Migdal & Hayden has named Michelle Genet Bernstein as partner in the firm. She was with commercial litigation law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres in New York.

Arturo Ross has been named a partner in the labor and employment department at Fox Rothschild in Miami. He focuses his practice on helping businesses navigate organized labor challenges. Previously he was a partner at Akerman.

Joe Mamounas has been named a shareholder in the Miami office of Greenberg Traurig, focusing on domestic and international arbitration, corporate fraud and compliance, and complex business disputes. He was a partner at Holland and Knight in Miami.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Regan Marock has been named vice president at AKAM in Miami. He was founder and managing partner for Foxrock Management, LLC.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Stephanie De Maria Rosado has been named partner and social media director of Cultivate PR a Sissy DeMaria + Campbell + Acker Agency in Miami. She was social media director and social media account executive at Kreps DeMaria in Miami.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.