Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 12, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARTS

Symphony of the Americas in Fort Lauderdale has named Steven Haines as its new executive director. He started his career in South Florida with the Boca Pops, Palm Beach Pops and the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra. He most recently was CEO of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

BANKING

Lucas Azar has been named executive vice president and chief lending officer at Terrabank in Miami. He will oversee all lending activity. Previously he worked as senior vice president / lending unit team leader for more than 14 years at Biscayne Bank before its acquisition by First Citizens Bank.

CRUISE

VIKAND Solutions, a global maritime medical operations and public health provider in Fort Lauderdale, has named Russ Holmes director of business development. Previously he was the director of corporate development for Mercy Ships, where he managed global teams to raise support for the floating hospitals.

LAW

Jonathan E. Feuer and Emily L. Pincow have been named partners at Lash & Goldberg in Miami. Feuer joined the firm in 2018 as a senior associate focusing on complex commercial healthcare disputes. Pincow joined the firm from Weil Gotshal & Manges in 2019 as senior counsel and focuses on complex commercial litigation.

Aliette D. Rodz, a partner in the Miami office of Shutts & Bowen and chair of the firm’s diversity committee, has been named co-chair of the firm’s international dispute resolution practice group. She began her career with the firm as a two-year associate in the Miami office.

MEDIA

Dawn Lee Williamson has been promoted to lead the newly created sales development function for Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable. Since 2018, she has led the Southeast sales division of Effectv. In her new role in Miami, she will oversee Effectv’s 300-plus person sales-development organization. Before joining Effectv, she was senior vice president, head of U.S. advertising sales at VICE Media.

MORTGAGE LENDING

Hamilton Home Loans in Sunrise has named Anna Beltran president and chief operating officer and will lead daily sales and operations strategies. Previously she was senior vice president for strategic growth. Before joining Hamilton, she was eastern regional manager at Supreme Lending in North Carolina.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.