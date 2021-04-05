Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 5, 2021

ARTS

Mana Culture has named Ana Garcia director for Mana Public Arts in Miami. She was an art dealer and managed the operations of two galleries for Goldman Global Arts in Miami.

BANKING

Silvia Larrieu has been named chief of staff to the CEO and head of community relations and affinity partnerships at Amerant Bank in Miami. She was senior director of development and partnerships at the Miami Herald.

LAW

Andrea DeField has been promoted to partner in the insurance coverage practice of Hunton Andrews Kurth in Miami. She focuses her practice on risk management, and insurance recovery. She has been with the firm since 2018 and has served as Of Counsel and before that as an associate.

MEDICAL

The University of Miami Health System has named two new department chairs. Glenn Flores is the new chair of the department of pediatrics. He also will serve as senior associate dean for child health, the George E. Batchelor Endowed Chair in Child Health, and physician-in-chief at Holtz Children’s Hospital at UM/Jackson Memorial Medical Center. He was director of the health services research institute at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. Francis Hornicek, an orthopaedic oncologist, is the new chair of the department of orthopaedics He also will serve as the director of orthopaedic oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was chief of the musculoskeletal oncology service at Harvard Medical School.

Shane Strum has has been named president and CEO of Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale. He served as chief of staff to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Before that, he was senior vice president at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood.

NONPROFIT

Rachele Huelsman has been named director of development at The Center for Jewish Life in Miami. She was the director of alumni relations and leadership gifts at Gulliver Prep.

Maurice Woods has been named president and CEO of Easterseals South Florida in Miami. He was chief strategy and operations officer for Broward County Public Schools.

