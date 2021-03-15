Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 15, 2021

ADVERTISING

Fernando Ribeiro has been promoted to global chief strategy officer at the Miami office of GUT. Previously he was head of strategy for the firm’s Sao Paolo, Brazil, office.

CONSULTING

Mike Hernández has been named a partner at LSN Communications in Fort Lauderdale. His focus will be on corporate and political messaging, crisis communication management and communications. He also is an on-air political analyst for WSCV Telemundo 51. Before joining LSN, he was senior vice president at Mercury.

INSURANCE

JAG Insurance Group has named Andy Fajardo director of marine insurance in Coral Gables. He was a commercial insurance consultant with Wilson, Washburn and Forster Insurance in Miami Gardens.

LAW

Ruben Diaz has been promoted to managing partner of the Miami office of Hughes Hubbard. Diaz is an international transactional partner in the firm’s corporate group and also co-chair of the firm’s Latin America practice. Before joining the firm, he was chief legal officer and general counsel at The Pellas Group.

Joe Alexander has been promoted to vice chair of transactions at DLA Piper in Miami. He was global and U.S. co-chair of DLA Piper’s corporate and private equity practices, and former Southeast U.S. managing partner. He focuses his international practice on representing private equity and corporate buyers and sellers. He joined DLA Piper in 2008.

Erin Fogarty and Olivia Kelman have been promoted to partners at K&L Gates in Miami. Fogarty is a partner in the firm’s corporate/securities practice. Before joining the firm, she was a corporate associate in the New York office of Proskauer Rose. Kelman focuses her practice on financial institutions and services litigation, compliance, and enforcement matters. Before joining the firm, she was a judicial intern for Justice Frank A. Shepherd in the Florida Third District Court of Appeal, United States District Judge Alan S. Gold in the Southern District of Florida, and United States Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres in the Southern District of Florida.

NONPROFIT

Anay Abraham has been named executive director of Casa Familia, Inc., sponsor of the Village of CasaFamilia, an affordable housing community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Miami-Dade County. Before joining CasaFamilia, she was managing director of development for CityYear Miami.

