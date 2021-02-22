Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Feb. 22, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARTS

Mary Ann Sprinkle has been named vice president, development at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Before joining the Arsht Center, she was vice president for advancement at Emory University.

BANKING

Ocean Bank has promoted Rogelio Villarreal to executive vice president. He is head of Ocean Bank’s commercial lending division and joined the bank in 2001. He also was head of middle market lending.

CONSTRUCTION

Moss Construction in Fort Lauderdale has promoted Dan Wobby to chief financial officer. He joined the company five years ago and headed the firm’s business strategy and marketing efforts.

CRUISE

VIKAND Solutions, a global maritime medical operations and public health provider in Fort Lauderdale, has named Damien O’Connor executive vice president and general manager for VIKAND Testing Solutions. He was senior vice president of hotel operations, onboard revenue, new build, and fleet modernization for Royal Caribbean/Silverseas Cruises.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CGI Merchant Group, a Miami-based firm with a focus on real estate and private equity, has named Euclid Walker as senior managing director. He founded and led several successful businesses, including Parkway Investment Management and Global Oak Capital Markets.

LAW

Lisa Colon has joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr in Fort Lauderdale as a partner in the firm’s litigation practice along with its construction, real estate and government contracting industry groups. She was a partner at Smith Currie & Hancock in Fort Lauderdale.

Eliot Pedrosa has been named partner in the business and tort litigation practice at Jones Day in Miami. Before joining the firm, he was United States Executive Director of the Inter-American Development Bank.

MEDICAL

Mariana Berho has been named chief of staff at Cleveland Clinic Weston. She is chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Services, and also chief wellness officer for Cleveland Clinic’s Florida region. She has been with Cleveland Clinic Weston since 2000.

NONPROFIT

Sara Nunez has been named executive director at Pace Center for Girls Broward in Wilton Manors. Before joining Pace, she was chief development at Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida for five years.

Kathryn Birken-Friedman has joined the national advisory board of Responsibility.org, a Virginia-based educator of responsible alcohol consumption. Birken-Friedman practices pediatric emergency medicine at Memorial Healthcare in Hollywood.

