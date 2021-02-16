Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Feb. 15, 2021

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CONSTRUCTION

Brad Meltzer has been promoted to chairman and chief executive officer at Plaza Construction in Miami. He was president of the firm.

LAW

Allison Jade Leonard has been promoted to partner at Damian & Valori in Miami. She focuses her practice on complex business and fraud litigation, receivership and securities litigation, and employment litigation. She had been an associate with the firm the past four years. Before joining the firm, she was the senior litigation associate at Patino and Associates in Coral Gables.

Monique Garcia has been promoted to partner at Jones Walker in Miami. Her practice focuses on federal white collar crime with an emphasis on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. She was special counsel before her promotion.

Jessica Forbes and Francesco Palanda have been named partners in the insurance services practice group of Hinshaw & Culbertson in Miami. Forbes was a partner with Lewis Brisbois in Coral Gables. Palanda was a partner with Quintairos, Prieto, Wood, & Boyer in Miami.

Becky Greenfield has been promoted to equity partner at Wolfe Pincavage in Miami. She is the boutique law firm’s first named partner. She concentrates her practice on healthcare law and has been with the firm three years. Before joining the firm, she was an associate at Greenspoon Marder.

NONPROFIT

Carmen Cecilia Rodriguez has been named director of programs and events at the Arts & Business Council of Miami. She was event operations manager with CSI DMC in Hollywood. Before that, she was marketing and promotions coordinator at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

REAL ESTATE

Matthew Juall has joined Miami-based Integra Investments as principal of its in-house marina business, Integra Marinas. Before joining Integra, he was president and founder of Marina Development Partners, an Orlando-based real estate development company.

TECHNOLOGY

Coral Gables-based 8base, a digital products firm, has named Lesley DeCanio as chief revenue officer. She was vice president for advertising and digital marketing for McClatchy. Before that, she was senior vice president of agency engagement for TMP Worldwide (now Radancy).

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.