Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Feb. 8, 2021

Jeff Siwak has been named director of client accounts at The Weinbach Group in Miami. He is an adjunct professor at St. Louis University’s College of Public Health and Social Justice. Before joining The Weinbach Group, he worked at BJC Healthcare in Missouri.

LAW

JoLinda Herring, a shareholder in the Miami office of Brant, Miller, Olive (BMO) was named the new CEO and managing shareholder of the firm. She joined BMO as a law clerk in 1994. She began as a practicing attorney with the firm in 1996. Most recently, she served as co-chair of BMO’s Public Finance Group, and as chair of the firm’s board of directors. Her practice areas are in public finance, specializing in state and local government law.

Chad Mizelle has joined Jones Day’s Government Regulation Practice as Of Counsel after serving as the acting general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security. Before that, he was associate counsel to the president at the White House. Before that, he served at the Department of Justice, as counsel to the deputy attorney general. He will be based in the firm’s Miami and Washington offices.

Sandra M. Ferrera has joined the Day Pitney law firm as a lateral partner in its Coral Gables office. She specializes in real estate law. She started her own law firm in 2015.

Mike Ryan, mayor of the City of Sunrise, has been named a partner in the Fort Lauderdale law firm Freedland Harwin Valori Ryan. He was a partner at Krupnick Campbell Malone Buser Slama Hancock in Fort Lauderdale. In 2010, Ryan was elected mayor of Sunrise and reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Marlon A. Hill has been named Of Counsel at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman in Miami. He focuses his practice in the hospitality, tourism, arts and entertainment and technology sectors. Hill serves as U.S. counsel to the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and multinational food manufacturer, GraceKennedy. He was a partner at the law firm of Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel.

HOSPITAL

Helenemarie Blake has been named vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer at Nicklaus Children’s Health System in Miami. She was data privacy officer and chief privacy and data integrity officer for the University of Miami Health System.

REAL ESTATE

David Purisch has been promoted from associate director to senior director of capital markets at Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp., a commercial real estate financing firm in Fort Lauderdale. Before joining Marcus & Millichap, he was an asset manager at Bayview Financial.

Saglo Development Corporation, a commercial real estate development firm in Miami, has named Zack Barron chief financial officer. He most recently served as vice president of budgeting and reporting at Mack Property Management.

Victor Santana has been promoted to senior vice president at Urban-X Group in Miami. He had been the firm’s vice president of design. Before joining Urban-X in 2018, he was principal at VMS Architecture & Development.