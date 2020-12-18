As COVID surge increases, companies continue with protocols — and hope for the best

The Biltmore Hotel’s guest room attendant Hilda Castillo, 62, disinfects the concierge area of the hotel lobby in advance of its June 1 opening. adiaz@miamiherald.com

As COVID-19 numbers surge across South Florida, many companies continue to work remotely, limit hours and shrink staff. While some are concerned about the possibility of another shutdown, several said they already are doing all they can to limit the spread of the virus and have little additional recourse for combatting numbers expected to rise after the holidays.

Here’s a snapshot:

FOOTWORKS

At the long-established running store in South Miami, owner Laurie Huseby said she’s continuing the standard protocols that have so far worked to protect employees and customers – requiring masks inside the shop and cleaning and disinfecting assiduously.

In September, the shop resumed its popular training programs. Some 70 to 80 people are showing up on Saturdays for a long run. Everyone comes with a mask, Huseby said.

Some of her loyal customers have opted to order online through the store, or pick up shoes and running gear curbside. The shop is also selling double-layered masks suitable for running made by a local manufacturer, Wicked Skins.

The one advantage of walk-in business being down: The 2,000-square-foot shop is never crowded, so restricting entry has not been necessary, Huseby said. That means there’s plenty of distancing space for customers to get fittings and have their gait analyzed on the store’s treadmill.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep things clean and safe,” Huseby said. “Luckily it’s busy enough to pay our bills, but not as busy as we were. So we’re not overly crowded in the store. It’s pretty safe. A lot of people are being serious about it, so it’s been fairly manageable.”

HOLSEN INC.

President and CEO Darryl Holsendolf says his events management company continues to operation in COVID-19 operation mode.

“We will continue to allow customer to only do online ordering and restricted access to our facilities. We will continue to apply social distancing in all aspects of our operations including, having temperatures checked and required mask wearing. We also provide masks for those that arrive without a mask. “

His team has been testing software solutions and soon will purchase technology allowing for contactless transactions.

“We’ve also come to the realization that mask wearing is the new normal and we must offer solutions in 2021 that will provide a level of comfort for both our team members and customers ... if we want to remain in business. We understand the frustration of so many citizens about the virus and the effects it has on their quality of life, that’s why we are remaining diligent and continuously making plans to protect ourselves and our customers.”

ZARCO EINHORN SALKOWSKI BRITO

At the law firm of Zarco Einhorn Salkowski Brito, spacious offices have allowed the firm to work collaboratively while social distancing, says managing partner Robert Einhorn.

“We are deeply saddened by the terrible suffering and loss COVID-19 has caused so many people and businesses including many of our business clients. Our law firm is blessed to have spacious offices allowing our employees to maintain physical distance and to promote a safe working environment while we continue to serve our business clients who count on us more than ever in this difficult environment. We are grateful that we were able to maintain full employment and full pay for all of our personnel in 2020 and to even add additional lawyers and staff. We are optimistic that the latest wave of Covid will moderate soon and that the vaccines now being rolled out will allow us all to return to some normalcy in the new year.”

LA TIENDECITA BY MARTHA OF MIAMI

After reopening in May once government restrictions were lifted, owner Martha Valdes and her crew of four have been strict about cleaning fitting rooms and the cash register after every use at this Westchester shop selling Cuban-American and Miami-themed apparel and merchandise. They are militant about masks, said Marc Boulos, who does the shop’s marketing.

“You are absolutely not allowed inside without a mask, no matter how you feel about it,” Boulos said. “She’s really adept when it comes to preparation. I can’t imagine her being able to anything more than she’s already doing.”

Valdes had opened her shop in a Bird Road strip mall after several years of doing pop-ups and shows in just a few months before the pandemic hit, Boulos noted. But a devoted local following and an appealing website – now featuring Christmas goods – have carried the shop through, he said.

“The store has been doing great. She is so rooted in Miami. People have rallied behind her and the spirit of support small businesses has been great,” Boulos said.

BILTMORE HOTEL

Tom Prescott, executive at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, said that while he’s concerned about impact the virus has had on individuals and on the tourism industry, ”We’ve been lucky at our property that we have had minimal amounts of infections. I have to admit that even though I was loath to implement all of these restrictions, because it was a high cost to us as a business, they do seem to have had a very tangible impact.”

The hotel has cut back to about 15% of its former employee base — about 150 workers, down from more than 700 — to keep the business operating while keeping as many employed as possible. “These are people who have been with us for quite a long time. I have generations of families working at the hotel. Having to downsize has been traumatic.

“We continue to have all of our servers handling food prep, delivery, removal, in the same manner we’ve been doing since we reopened. That has not really changed for us. If we start to see levels of occupancy picking up we’ll have to see if it is still appropriate with more people on site.”

GUY HARVEY LTD.

Most of us the staff working with conservationist, marine biologist and artist Guy Harvey have been working remotely since March, he said.

“For the few employees working in our offices to fulfill online orders and handle customer service, we are asking them to socially distance and to wear masks when in contact with others. Since we have private offices, staff can close the door to their office. We are closely monitoring the numbers and following news of the vaccine and will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols set by the CDC, Department of Health and local and state government officials.

MIA MEDIA

CEO Dexter Bridgeman had planned a company Christmas gathering with social distancing, he said, but has canceled all live events.

“I continue to encourage my team to excercize the greatest degree of concern and care regarding protecting themselves and their family from COVID.”

MINDY SOLOMON GALLERY

Gallery owner Mindy Soloon continues to operate, but with limited hours.

“Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is available in multiple locations. We are not scheduling ‘openings’ or serving food or beverages. Foot traffic is generally very light.”

BAR LAB

Jarred Grant, director of operations at Bar Lab, notes that hospitality jobs require hands-on attention.

“The people that do come into work are a little less concerned about the threat of catching the virus, but where we’ve really seen a change is getting people to work. At Broken Shaker [in Miami Beach], we’ve been open since June [and] opened Restaurant 27 in September. At this point we’ve pretty much called back all of our pre-pandemic staff.”

Still, his company is having trouble filling positions, he said; only about one-third of the workforce has returned.

“You’ve had a lot of people reassessing their career choices. People who were looking for an exit are using this to take an exit from the business. The vast majority of our business doesn’t offer healthcare. Understanding if I need healthcare and I put myself in harm’s way, that could be a very expensive situation, if not financial crippling for the rest of their lives.”

“It feels like a repeat of July which is a scary thing. The city is not great at giving a heads up to things as far as plans and how they’re going to react. Most people are in constant fear that we’re going to get shut down again, which makes it hard to plan for the future.”

FROST SCIENCE MUSEUM

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science continues its robust procedures for “disinfection, social distancing, mandatory mask usage, and guest and employee safety,” said president and CEO Frank Steslow. “In addition to a new poster exhibit in the museum on the science of vaccines, we are exploring additional ways that we can serve as an enhanced source of trusted knowledge on these issues for our community.”

POWER FINANCIAL

Power Financial Credit Union is continuing a hybrid remote/in-person work arrangement it established earlier this year with masks and social-distancing in its office, said President and CEO Allan Prindle.

“A most recent step implemented due to recent surge was canceling in-person meetings, both internal and external, that had been previously delayed from earlier this year. We were cautiously optimistic that delaying these type events until Q4 2020 was possible, but group events such as off-site strategic meetings and educational conferences, team holiday celebrations, Board dinner meetings and in-house classroom training, have all been canceled or re-scheduled for after mid-year 2021 due to the surge. “