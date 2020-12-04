Deadlines, decisions and investor enthusiasm | Opinion

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y., in July. On Thursday, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets to consider emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. It would be the first such OK for a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. AP file | July 27

Stock investors have not been deterred by rising COVID-19 infection rates, increasing hospitalizations or a trio of pending decisions to address the growing pandemic.

On Thursday, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets to consider emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. It would be the first such OK for a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. The same vaccine was given the green light by U.K. authorities last week. The British are expected to start vaccinations in the week ahead.

If the FDA panel follows, the first of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech doses could be delivered to Americans by mid-December. It is the first of two experimental vaccines the advisory group is scheduled to consider this month. And with the stock market recently at new highs, investors clearly expect success.

On Friday, Congress and President Donald Trump face a deadline to keep the federal government open. A temporary spending measure OK’d in late September expires. While a government shutdown is not expected, a showdown over more COVID-19 stimulus will determine the scope of any compromised spending deal between House Democrats and Senate Republicans. And the fate of any compromised Congressional spending package with a lame duck President Trump is a wildcard.

Investors are not nervous about the gridlock, even as many of the stimulus programs in the original CARES Act passed in late March are due to expire at the end of the year. The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, estimates 12 million people will lose federal unemployment benefits just after Christmas with no new stimulus deal. The federal eviction halt runs out on Dec. 31. Emergency federal food relief aid lapses. Post-Thanksgiving coronavirus infection rates are climbing. Economic restrictions have returned in some places, as have stay-at-home orders.

Investor optimism has not flagged in the face of these deadlines and decisions. The market is convinced of positive and timely outcomes.

Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM, where he is the vice president of news. Twitter: @HudsonsView