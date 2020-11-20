Not fear and greed, but surge and optimism

In this April 23 screen grab taken from video issued by Britain’s Oxford University, a person is being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential coronavirus vaccine. Last week, hopes for a vaccine helped to push stock indices close to record highs. AP

Companies are developing potential COVID-19 vaccines at a remarkable pace. And investors are among those cheering the hopeful results and lightning-fast research. Progress toward a vaccine or vaccines in the near future has been enough to counteract the here and now reality of a national spike of infections.

Fear and greed have been replaced by surge and optimism.

As Americans prepare for a pandemic Thanksgiving, many parts of the country are returning to lockdowns and restrictions that were first used in the spring to slow the spread of the virus. In the beginning of the pandemic, these economic constraints were used as a blunt instrument that caused lasting damage still today. More than 700,000 Americans are filing for unemployment benefits each week for the first time. Over six million keep filing week after week.

Minnesota is closing gyms. Chicago bars can’t serve drinks inside. There’s a limit on retail customers in stores in Washington and Los Angeles County. Schools in New York City and Kentucky have returned to all-online classes. Movie theaters and bowling alleys in Oregon have closed. These are just some of the limitations returning across the nation as areas hope to keep their hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID patients. But the surge has not spiked stock prices.

Instead, vaccine hope has helped push stock indices close to record highs.

The stock market hasn’t become immune to encouraging vaccine news, but it has come to expect it. How investors will handle any hiccups in the process toward approving, manufacturing and distributing the vaccine, and the public’s acceptance of the vaccine, remains uncertain.

In the week ahead, it will be telling how tolerant the market is of COVID as case counts climb, hospitalizations increase, and restrictions return.

Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM, where he is the vice president of news. Twitter: @HudsonsView