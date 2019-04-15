Money ball: Here’s what the Derek Jeter group is doing to build a brighter financial future for the Marlins

adiaz@miamiherald.com

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Miami Marlins find themselves at a pivotal financial juncture.

After acquiring the franchise for $1.2 billion in September 2017, Miami’s new ownership group, led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter, is entering Year 2 — and a crucial stretch — that could determine the organization’s long-term financial sustainability.

Two of the crucial building blocks are the on-going negotiations for a new TV contract and the search for stadium naming rights. With one of the worst media rights deals in the league, Miami is leaving upwards of $60 million annually on the table and missing out on another consistent revenue stream with no partner attached to Marlins Park.

