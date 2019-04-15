Business Monday

Money ball: Here’s what the Derek Jeter group is doing to build a brighter financial future for the Marlins

By WELLS DUSENBURY Sun Sentinel

AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Miami Marlins find themselves at a pivotal financial juncture.

After acquiring the franchise for $1.2 billion in September 2017, Miami’s new ownership group, led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter, is entering Year 2 — and a crucial stretch — that could determine the organization’s long-term financial sustainability.

Two of the crucial building blocks are the on-going negotiations for a new TV contract and the search for stadium naming rights. With one of the worst media rights deals in the league, Miami is leaving upwards of $60 million annually on the table and missing out on another consistent revenue stream with no partner attached to Marlins Park.

To read the rest of this Sun Sentinel story, click on this link.

  Comments  

Read Next

Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of April 15, 2019

Movers

Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of April 15, 2019

In Movers: Ben Branch, Codina Partners; JanCarlos Llach, Marquis Bank; Jessica Merz, Bacardi; Otto Campo, Santhia Curtis, Manuel “Manny” Fernandez, Armor Correctional Health Services; Tolga Erim, Cleveland Clinic Weston; Brian Kozik, Broward Health; Adam Foslid, Timothy Kolaya, Ian Ross, Stumphauzer Foslid; Glenn Cooper, Nelson Mullins; Jose I. Rojas, Ropers Majeski; Gian Rodriguez, Cushman & Wakefield; Rod Loschiavo, Colliers International; Luis Arias, Southeastern Freight Lines; Rick Wheeler, Tire Group International; Julio Piti, Beacon Council; Heather Zatik, Karen Roth, Shane Sweet, Centennial Bank.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS MONDAY
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service