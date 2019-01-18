In my view, nobody wins a trade war

In this file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “For all Americans, from the mobile phone in your hand to the shoes on your feet, chances are very high that you are wearing, driving in, flying in, reading from, typing on, watching, eating, or otherwise using something right now that was, at least in part, made in China. The international trade war affects us all more than we know, whether you buy from Amazon, Home Depot, Wal-Mart, or Macy’s,” says Peter Quinter of GrayRobinson. Andy Wong AP file | Nov. 9, 2017