Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Nov. 5, 2018

AVIATION
Michelle Gamble was named director of jet charter and marketing at Titan Aviation, based in the company’s recently opened office inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. She previously was vice president of business development for Talon Air. Gamble has a degree in aviation business administration from Embry-Riddle.
CONSTRUCTION
At Marker Construction Group in Fort Lauderdale:
▪ Miguel Lopez-Cao has been named project manager. He was at Link Construction group and managing member of Cao Construction.
▪ Ramonda Gordon has been named project coordinator. Most recently, she was with Baring Industries.
DIPLOMACY
Kenji Hirata as has been named consul general of the Consulate-General of Japan in Miami. Hirata’s experience in Latin American Affairs includes having been the director of the South America and Caribbean Division for Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; he also has been posted to Japan’s embassies in Peru and Mexico. Hirata has a bachelor’s in law from Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo.
HEALTHCARE
John W. Newcomer, M.D., has been named president and CEO of South Florida Behavior Health Network. He was previously professor of integrated medical science at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University. He has an undergraduate degree from Brown and a medical degree from Wayne State, and he completed his psychiatry residency at Stanford.
Jeffrey M. Welch has been appointed chief executive officer of Florida Medical Center and Tenet’s Miami-Dade Group, which consists of a network of five hospitals: Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, and the medical center, a campus of North Shore. He was previously CEO at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.
REAL ESTATE
Oscar Gurdian was recently promoted to vice president of customer experience and asset management at Coral Gables-based Codina Partners. He was previously director of treasury.
NONPROFITS
Zaq Harrison has been named director of the Florida region of the American Friends of Tel Aviv University, which supports the Israeli university, and he will be based in Miami. Harrison previously was with Israel Bonds.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Please use the word ‘Movers’ in the subject field of the email.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Jonathan Mish
New position: Chief information officer at ABB OPTICAL GROUP. He is based at the company’s headquarters in Coral Springs.
From: Vice president of information technology (IT) strategic operations for Ryder System.
Also: Mish has more than 18 years of technology experience across multiple industries including retail, supply chain, distribution and transportation. Before his job with Ryder, he was vice president of IT business transformation for Brightstar Corp. and as senior manager of IT corporate systems for Burger King Corporation.
Education: Mish has a bachelor’s degree in decision and information sciences from the University of Florida.
Best advice: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.
Comments