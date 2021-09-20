Hundreds of new jobs coming to South Florida courtesy of GameStop

Young shoppers at a GameStop. The video game retail giant is hiring hundreds in South Florida. AP

As many as 500 new jobs are coming to Broward County courtesy of GameStop.

The video game giant announced Monday it was building a new call center and operations hub in Pembroke Pines, in part to locate resources closer to GameStop’s new South Florida-based braintrust.

Starting salaries for the new jobs were not immediately available.

It was his experiences building pet e-tailer Chewy that led current GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen to invest in the video game retailer, with the goal of transforming it into the premier ecommerce source for gamers. Cohen has since hired numerous ecommerce experts from Chewy, as well as Amazon and Wayfair.

Cohen declined to comment.

GameStop shares have climbed more than 2,000% to more than $200 since Cohen sent a letter to GameStop shareholders last November that the company needed significant reform; he was appointed chairman in April.

GameStop’s new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.