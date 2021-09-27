Anonymous benefactor buys new home for ex-Castro prisoner after she loses eviction fight

Ana Lazara Rodriguez (center, holding a copy of her biography) is flanked by attorneys Bruce Jacobs (left) and David Winker (right) outside her Miami home on Tuesday Sept. 14.

The legal saga of Ana Lazara Rodriguez, the former Cuban political prisoner who has been fighting to stay in her home since receiving an eviction notice in February, has come to an unexpected — and happy — ending.

An anonymous benefactor from Miami’s Cuban community stepped up to buy Rodriguez a four-bedroom, two-bath home near Coral Way and SW 67th Ave. in the Coral Terrace neighborhood. The $690,000 transaction closed on Sept. 24. Rodriguez, who survived multiple horrors during her 19 years in Fidel Castro’s prisons, moved into the new home this past weekend.

Court records show the benefactor had originally offered to buy the home where Rodriguez had lived for 14 years. The house, which is located near the intersection of Le Jeune Road and SW Eighth St., was purchased out of foreclosure by California resident Vanessa Veytia for $415,000 in August 2020.

Veytia’s lawyers initially accepted an offer of $576,900 from the benefactor, which would have netted the owner a profit of $161,900 and kept Rodriguez in the contested home. But the deal soured when Veytia demanded a quit claim deed within 24 hours on Sept. 14, according to emails from the attorneys representing both parties.

Quit claim deeds are normally used to transfer property to a family member, an LLC or a trust. But a quit claim deed does not guarantee that the property has no liens or encumbrances, and offers the buyer no legal protection in case there are unexpected problems with the title of the property.

The failed deal would have also required attorney Bruce Jacobs, who has argued from the start of the case that the eviction is illegal because Bank of New York Mellon committed fraud by using a robo-signed mortgage assignment and forged rubber-stamped endorsements, to drop his charges against the bank.

Jacobs filed a last-ditch emergency stay on Rodriguez’s pending eviction, which was served on Sept. 13, with Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal on Sept. 20. The court denied the stay on Sept. 21.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 10:49 AM.