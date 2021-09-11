Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Real Estate News

Former Cuban political prisoner given eviction notice. Mayor Levine Cava steps in

Provided to the Miami Herald

Ana Lazara Rodriguez, the former Cuban political prisoner who has been waging a legal battle since February to remain in her home, received an eviction notice on the door of her Miami home Saturday morning.

She had until Monday to vacate the premises, according to the notice, but that was until Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stepped in and ordered the Miami-Dade Police Department to postpone the eviction until Tuesday.

“It’s important to make sure Ms. Rodriguez has every opportunity to seek remedy in the legal system,” Levine Cava said.

This extra day gives Bruce Jacobs, one of the attorneys representing Rodriguez, time to file an emergency motion on Monday asking the Third District Court of Appeal to continue to stay the eviction so he can present his case to the Florida Supreme Court.

“We did not know this was going to happen on Sept. 11. It is not something we were expecting to see,” Jacobs said. “There are a million people about to be evicted and I don’t know why they’re rushing [Ana] to the front of the line.”

RE|source Miami newsletter

News, deals and trends for the Miami-area real estate industry.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This would mean yet another stay of eviction. The latest reprieve was granted on Aug. 26. Judge Peter L. Lopez granted Jacobs a delay until Sept. 10 to argue the case before the Third District Court.

This is also not the first time Levine Cava has stepped in right before Rodriguez would be evicted. On June 2, the day Rodriguez was scheduled to be evicted, she ordered MDPD to stand down.

Jacobs has already begun the process of presenting his case to the Florida Supreme Court. On Friday, he filed a motion asking the Third District Court of Appeal to certify two questions related to Rodriguez’s case.

Jacobs argues that Bank of New York Mellon, which foreclosed on Rodriguez’s three-bedroom home in 2018, committed fraud and violated Florida’s RICO statute by using a robo-signed mortgage assignment and later a forged rubber-stamped endorsement by Countrywide. Forgery is a crime in Florida.

He is also asking anyone who is sympathetic to Rodriguez’s case to donate to the Save Ana’s House Defense Fund.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Real Estate News

Rents rise in all big US cities for first time since COVID-19 hit

Business

Businesses consider ditching downtown St. Louis amid gunfire, violence

Business

Real estate Q&A: What questions should I ask before buying a condo?

Business

How penny stocks are traded — and why they’re so risky for investors

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service