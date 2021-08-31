Labor Miami website launches to improve economic outcomes for area residents

Labor Miami is a new online platform backed by local public, private, and nonprofit groups launched Tuesday to improve economic outcomes for Greater Miami residents. LaborMiami.org

A new online platform backed by local public, private and nonprofit groups launched Tuesday to help Greater Miami residents find jobs and improve their economic situation.

LaborMiami.org, created by The Miami Foundation alongside Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the Health Foundation of South Florida, Catalyst Miami, Florida International University, is designed to increase access to quality jobs and support small businesses in achieving growth opportunities.

The site is being launched thanks in part to a $3 million grant from JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Cities initiative and has been in the works since 2019.

“In Miami’s future, Miami works for everyone,” said Miami Foundation President and CEO of The Miami Foundation at a Tuesday press conference at the HistoryMiami museum. She said there remains disconnects in the local economy, citing a Miami Herald story that there are now as many Florida residents out of work as there are job openings.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Covid had exacerbated local inequalities, and that the platform was one step toward helping ameliorate them.

“This is about creating pathways to economic success,” she said. “These are resources for working families that will help prepare them for jobs of future. It is helping us foster a broader vision, connecting us to opportunities, developing a pathway for each individual persona and business.”

“Labor Miami is a testament to how we are positioning Miami to create a true pathway to prosperity for all,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in a statement. “With this platform, we can unlock crucial resources for small businesses, students, and employers who are driving economic growth and promoting a more inclusive city that highlights Miami’s values of diversity and opportunity.”

Visit LaborMiami.org for more information.