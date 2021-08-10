Brightline to resume service in November

A Brightline train passes Miami-Central station. Miami Herald file

Brightline announced Tuesday it will resume service in early November — and is rolling out several new upgrades, including its own private vehicle fleet.

Brightline said the exact date of service starting again will be announced in the coming weeks. Brightline shut down service in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and laid off most of its staff later that spring.

The company now plans to hire back some 200 new employees to service passengers from Miami to West Palm Beach — and, when they are completed, at stations in Aventura and Boca Raton.

The company also said it is rolling out its own private vehicle fleet, though additional details on that were not immediately available.

“We want to control the entire passenger experience,” Brightline Trains President Patrick Goddard said in a press briefing Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.