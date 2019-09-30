Miami-Dade may spend $76 million to build a Virgin rail station by the Aventura Mall

Virgin Trains may start Aventura service if Miami-Dade spends $76 million on a new station there, by the Aventura Mall. Miami Herald File

Miami-Dade may spend $76 million to build a train station near the Aventura Mall to serve the for-profit Virgin Trains USA rail service, using money for Metrorail and buses to create a new transit hub in one of the most congested areas along the coast.

A draft memo sent to a county transportation board reveals the outlines of the proposal by Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Miami-Dade would use the county’s half-percent transportation tax to purchase land for the station, and then Virgin would build the station using public dollars. Virgin, which used to be called Brightline, agreed to give Aventura-bound passengers a 35-percent discount off its normal fare for trips between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. A trip from Miami to Fort Lauderdale costs $15 today, so a ticket to Aventura would cost no more than $9.75 one-way. Virgin would pay to operate the station and service, using its existing trains and staff.

Alice Bravo, Gimenez’s transportation director, said the deal would give the county a new rail line to an area not serviced by Metrorail, without the cost of operating a train system or building the tracks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This is a high-density area,” said Alice Bravo, Gimenez’s transportation director. “We have a number of bus routes that come into the Aventura Mall right now. ... This serves as a regional hub already. [The Aventura Virgin station] would open the door to having this kind of rapid-transit service, and get people off of the congested roads.”

“This is a great opportunity,” she said.

The Gimenez administration is trying to rush approval of the expenditure, saying purchase of the targeted land at 19825 NE 26th Ave. is “time sensitive.”

On its website, Virgin continues to bill itself as “the only privately owned, operated and maintained passenger rail system in the United States.”

The company has signaled plans to build a station in Aventura for months. In its most recent financial filing, it also said it was “progressing on the development” of stations at PortMiami and in Boca Raton.

The county’s Citizens Independent Transportation Trust, a board that oversees the “half-penny” transportation sales tax, is calling an emergency meeting Wednesday night. The County Commission, which has final authority over the money, meets Thursday for a regular session and the item would need to be added to the agenda as a last-minute item.

While the draft Gimenez memo sent to transportation-board members shows a total cost of $65 million, Bravo said the latest figure requests $76 million in public money. The city of Aventura would contribute $4 million toward the cost. Virgin would not pay anything toward development of the station, Bravo said. She noted the $76 million is a maximum amount, and that the actual expense could be lower.

The station would include a rail bridge to the existing bus station at the Aventura Mall.