Miami’s oldest tech conference just got new funds — and a familiar new board member

Speakers talk on the center stage during the eMerge Americas conference that is taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center Monday and Tuesday , April 23-24, 2018. emichot@miamiherald.com

Miami’s longest continuously running tech conference, eMerge Americas, has received an investment from venture fund and angel investor network Florida Funders to expand its programming.

Meanwhile, the conference is getting two new board members: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Marc Blumenthal, general partner at Florida Funders.

In a statement, eMerge officials said the new investment — the amount of which was not disclosed — will amplify eMerge Americas’ year-round platform with content, events, pitch competitions and a “match-making” agenda for investors and entrepreneurs. First up: La Casa, an in-person event slated for Nov. 30-Dec. 1 that will feature exclusive tech panels, keynote presentations and networking opportunities.

“This strategic partnership with Florida Funders and the appointment of Mayor Francis Suarez to the Board allows us to super serve our ecosystem stakeholders with the resources, programming, and capital they need,” said eMerge founder and executive chairman Manny Medina in a statement. “We could not think of better partners that are aligned with our vision and enthusiasm to accelerate innovation statewide.”

The annual eMerge Americas conference will return on April 18, 2022, after two years away because of the pandemic.