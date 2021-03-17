A night out at Venture Cafe Miami in the CIC Miami building near Wynwood.

The most active venture capital firm in Florida is finally landing in Miami — and adding a familiar tech community member’s name to its ranks.

Florida Funders, the Tampa-based hybrid venture capital fund-angel investor network, will soon open a Magic City office after years of circling South Florida.

Among its first local hires is Maria Derchi Russo, the executive director of Miami tech and startup community Refresh Miami. She will serve as Funders’ Miami director of community on a part-time basis and retain her title at Refresh. She will also be launching a local “scout” program to spot new deals for the fund.

“Miami startups are starting to be proven with all these incredible ‘exits’ lately coming to fruition,” Derchi Russo said. “It’s proof strong businesses can be built here — and all the talent moving down here, and initiatives like the Knight investment will further strengthen the ecosystem”

Florida Funders has invested in nine Miami-based startups to date: HealthSnap, Secberus, Lula, ClassWallet, Bambino, Simplenight, Cast.ai, TempMee and Aerosens. The fund is currently hoping to deploy as much as $500,000 for new companies; its angel network has averaged over more than $900,000 in the four investments it has made so far in 2021. In January, the firm was named Florida’s most-active venture fund by research group CB Insights.

Funders Chief Investment Officer Ryan Whittemore said Miami became essential amid COVID, and especially in the wake of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s viral tweets, which have been credited with helping spur a new wave of tech and entrepreneur migration here from across the nation.

That moment, he said, “woke everybody up outside to see what’s going on” in Miami, Whittemore said.