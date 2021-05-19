One of Miami’s major original tech companies — now worth $2 billion — plans to hire 500

Kaseya, an information technology and software company based in Brickell, is hiring for hundreds of new positions. Kaseya

One of Miami’s oldest tech companies announced Wednesday it plans to hire as many as 500 workers by 2022 to staff out a recently acquired cybersecurity platform.

Kaseya, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Miami since 2004, said the new platform requires round-the-clock monitoring by cybersecurity analysts to detect and respond to threats faced by clients. Kaseya will also be hiring for sales, marketing, and customer support team positions.

Terms of the February acquisition of the cybersecurity platform, called RocketCyber, were not disclosed.

As part of Wednesday’s announcement, Kaseya also said it would be investing in an additional 20,000 square feet in its current building at 701 Brickell Ave., and is in the process of securing an additional 50,000 square feet in another building in Miami.

“We saw the potential in Miami 17 years ago when we decided to open one of our first offices downtown,” Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya, said in a statement. “We’ve found unbelievable talent in South Florida and this aggressive hiring spree reaffirms our commitment to the community and our belief in Miami as a renowned tech epicenter.”

Kaseya will be hiring at least 50 new associate or graduate employees by the end of June for positions in technical support and account management; more information on that effort can be found at kaseya.com/careers/associate-development-program/.

The company is hosting a virtual job fair May 20, and is looking to immediately hire qualified sales specialists.

Kaseya received a $500 million investment in 2019 from San Francisco-based alternative asset firm TPG and New York-based venture capital and private equity firm Insight Venture Partners that valued the company at nearly $2 billion. The company has numerous offices across the globe in addition to its Miami headquarters.