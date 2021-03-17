Miami’s 50th-annual auto show has been postponed one more time

The 2021 Miami International Auto Show is now slated for October. Miami International Auto Show

Third time’s a charm?

The 2021 Miami International Auto Show has been postponed once again, this time to October, the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association said Tuesday.

Originally slated for February, the 2021 show had first been postponed to May amid the pandemic. The 2020 show had been scheduled to be skipped prior to the pandemic to conform to new auto show dates in Detroit.

This year will mark the show’s 50th anniversary.

“The Miami International Auto Show 2021 remains focused on providing a safe environment for exhibitors and attendees,” said association president Richard A. Baker in a statement. “The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine gives us added optimism that our October show will be well received.”

Show information can be found at https://www.miamiautoshows.com/.