Miami International Auto Show moving to February in 2021 for 50th anniversary

Miami International Auto Show

The Miami International Auto Show will move from November to February starting in 2021 as it marks its 50th anniversary.

That means it will skip a show in 2020.

The winter slot became available after Detroit’s North American International Auto Show, the nation’s premier auto event, announced last year it would move from January to June. The Miami-area show will remain at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“The Auto Show is thrilled to join the elite list of world-class events that define South Florida each February,” said Richard A. Baker, president of the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association, in a statement. “We appreciate the tremendous support of the City of Miami Beach in making our move to the winter a reality.”

Meanwhile, this year’s show kicked off Friday at the Convention Center with some of the most expensive consumer cars on the planet on display, including new-model Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens.

Classic cars have also wheeled up, including a a 1956 Chevy Nomad Wagon, a 1959 Ford Skyliner, a 1967 Chevy Corvette Stingray Coupe, a 1968 Mercedes Benz 280 SE Coupe, a 1969 Chevy Camaro Indy Pace Car, and a 1974 De Tomaso Pantera. They are courtesy of The Antique Automobile Club of America’s South Florida Region.

And show-goers can experience Camp Jeep, an immersive driving experience that allows attendees to be chauffeured through mock-off-road environment in the latest Jeep model.

The show runs through Nov. 10. Admission is $15 for adults, $6 for kids. More info at miamiautoshows.com.