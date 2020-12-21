Where and when UHealth and Miami-Dade schools are giving free COVID tests for kids

Parents who want to get their child tested for COVID-19 over the Christmas-New Year’s holiday weeks can do so for free on six days. The testing started Monday.

The University of Miami Health System provides the mobile pediatric unit and Miami-Dade County Public Schools provides the parking lots. Appointments can be scheduled by calling UHealth at 305-243-2059, but walk-ups are welcome.

Each day’s testing goes from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Monday: American Senior High, 18350 NW 67th Ave., Northwest Miami-Dade.

▪ Tuesday: iTech Thomas A Edison Educational Center, 6101 NW Second Ave., Miami.

▪ Wednesday: Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St., West Kendall.

▪ Dec. 28: J.C. Bermudez Senior High, 5005 NW 112th Ave., Doral.

▪ Dec. 29: Coral Reef Senior High 10101 SW 152nd St., South Miami-Dade.

▪ Dec. 30: Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave., Homestead.

