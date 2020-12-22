Miami International Auto Show now slated for May on vaccine hopes

The 2021 Miami International Auto Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center would mark the event’s 50th anniversary. Miami International Auto Show

Miami’s 2021 auto show has been rescheduled from February to May, as organizers expressed optimism about a successful vaccine rollout.

If that date holds, it will become one of the first major events to be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center since the coronavirus outbreak.

“After much consideration and numerous conversations with our participating auto manufacturers, we have realized that there is still much uncertainty on holding the auto show in February,” said Richard A. Baker, president of the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association, the show’s organizer, in a statement.

The 2021 show would mark the Miami event’s 50th anniversary. The show had already planned to skip 2020 to accommodate a new calendar slot for the Detroit auto show.

“The health and safety of our attendees and the many individuals involved with our Miami show is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow the guidelines that are provided by the governing authorities and the Convention Center,” Baker said.

