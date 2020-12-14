A Florida A/C repair company skirted federal overtime laws, owed workers $10,000

A Seminole air conditioning repair company ponied up $10,125 after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found violations of federal overtime pay rules, the federal agency announced.

Jenergy Air Services paid that back pay to 10 workers, $1,012.50 per employee.

Labor said a Wage and Hour Division investigation found Jenergy, run by managers Joel Reynolds and Jennifer Freyeisen, ran afoul of the Fair Labor Standards Act by:

▪ Making the overtime barrier 80 hours over two weeks instead of 40 hours each individual week.

▪ Taking the time for meal breaks from workers’ time cards even if the workers had worked through their meal breaks.

Employers who find they’ve committed overtime or minimum wage violations can self-report through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

For online information on how to file a complaint, go to the Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.

