A Florida painting company shorted workers $55,000 in pay through overtime violations

A Lakeland company has paid $55,439 in earned overtime pay it hadn’t paid employees before a U.S. Department of Labor investigation, the federal agency announced Monday.

The back pay went to 71 workers at Universal Painting Corp., $780.83 per worker.

Labor said a Wage and Hour Division investigation found that the company run since the 1990s by John Aldrich and Theresa Aldrich didn’t count the time workers spent getting from job site to job site as work time. That exclusion sometimes kept hours worked under 40 per week, depriving workers of overtime pay they should have received.

Employers who find they’ve committed overtime or minimum wage violations can self-report through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

For online information on how to file a complaint, go to the Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.

