Southwest Airlines will have 12 new daily flights from MIA. Here are the details

Southwest Airlines and Miami International Airport are partnering together to add Southwest Airlines to the roster of airlines at the airport starting Nov. 15, 2020. AP

Nearly a month after Southwest Airlines announced flights will be coming to the Miami International Airport for the first time, the airline has provided the details.

Starting Nov. 15, Southwest Airlines will have daily flights from MIA to Baltimore, Chicago through Midway Airport, Houston through Hobby Airport and Tampa, the airline announced on Thursday.

The airline will have 12 daily round-trip flights at MIA, which the company says will make it the “one of the busiest passenger airline currently operating at MIA.”

“We are deeply honored to see the substantial commitment of flights that Southwest Airlines is making to Miami-Dade County and to MIA,” Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO, said in a statement. “In addition to increased flight options for our passengers, Southwest’s expansion is expected to generate a sizable amount of business revenue and job creation within our community.”

When Southwest originally announced it would be coming to MIA in September, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said, “Our airport is our largest economic engine, and the addition of Southwest Air is very welcome.”

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.