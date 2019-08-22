An owner of 5 Florida hotels paid $23,000 after he violated federal overtime pay rules

Getty Images

Thirty workers at five St. Petersburg hotels received $23,368 in back pay and damages after a Department of Labor investigation found federal overtime pay violations, the agency announced.

The payment worked out to $778.93 per employee.

The hotels — Hollander Hotel, Avalon Hotel, Bay Plaza Hotel, Mari Jean Hotel, Lenox Hotel — all are owned by Michael Andoniades, whose LinkedIn profile says he has a bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from Cornell.

According to Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigators, when workers toiled at the Hollander and the Avalon during the same week, their time wasn’t combined. So, they didn’t get earned overtime pay when the combined time exceeded 40 hours. Also a maintenance employee paid a salary was considered — erroneously — exempt from overtime.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Employers who want to make sure they’re in compliance can visit Wage and Hour Division offices, call offices confidentially or check Fair Labor Standards Act compliance videos. To self-report violations without litigation, employers can go through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.